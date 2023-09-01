Moline Arsenal bridge down to 1 lane for cleaning

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) – The Moline Bridge will experience single-lane closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today to facilitate cleaning of the underside of the bridge.

Traffic control will be provided to direct traffic as needed.

The Rock Island Viaduct had single-lane closures on Thursday for the cleaning of the underside of the viaduct.

Last weekend pedestrian, river and vehicular traffic was affected by bridge maintenance and cleaning, and roadway sealing.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.