Moline Arsenal bridge down to 1 lane for cleaning

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 1 includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) – The Moline Bridge will experience single-lane closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today to facilitate cleaning of the underside of the bridge.

Traffic control will be provided to direct traffic as needed.

The Rock Island Viaduct had single-lane closures on Thursday for the cleaning of the underside of the viaduct.

Last weekend pedestrian, river and vehicular traffic was affected by bridge maintenance and cleaning, and roadway sealing.

