A night of local talent on display as Soul Tree Productions presents, “The Show”

Local talent is set to take the stage Saturday night at the Davenport Junior Theatre as Soul Tree Productions presents: “The Show.”
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Local talent is set to take the stage Saturday night at the Davenport Junior Theatre as Soul Tree Productions presents: “The Show.”

“The Show” is a variety talent show, showcasing the many talents that is featured in the Quad Cities. Creative Director, Tiana Washington-Rivers, has been planning this talent show for many months and is happy to see it come to life.

“I think there has to be a connectivity in your own community, when you are talented and gifted,” said Washington-Rivers. “And you have skill that you want the world to see. It’s not necessarily about the most ambitious person, it’s about the person who works hard. And they’re dedicated to what they’re passionate about. And they’re able to display that in a way where it’s inspiring, and it’s encouraging.”

Washington-Rivers says guests can expect dance performances, spoken word poetry, a live guitarist, a visual art demonstration and much more.

“To support the talent that is here in their backyard to see the diverse amount of young people who are really wanting to showcase skills and gifts that they have,” said Washington-Rivers.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and admission is a $10 donation.

