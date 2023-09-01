One last comfortable day: heat returns this weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --After one more chilly start in the 40s and 50s we will start the warming trend that lasts through the holiday weekend. Highs today will be near normal for the new month in the mid 80s with low humidity. Temps will be in the 70s for football games tonight. Look for highs in the 90s with plenty of sun both days this weekend, so if you’re heading to Ames, Iowa City or Champaign pack the sunscreen! Highs will be in the mid 90s by Monday but it will feel like 100° with humidity factored in. A weak front will arrive on Tuesday bringing a minor chance for rain.

FRIDAY: SUNNY AND WARM. HIGH: 85°. WIND: S 5-10

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARMER. HIGH: 91°.

