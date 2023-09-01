Princeton football ranked #1 in Class 3A

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Princeton football team is ranked #1 in Class 3A in this week’s Associated Press rankings.

“Obviously it has it’s own pressures and it makes us feel a little bit of tension anytime we go into a game but at the same time I would say it makes us feel excited because we know that we are going to get a teams best, they are not going to let us come in and look even better than people are already saying we are so that makes it fun I would say because I don’t want to play at the worst, I want to play at the best and I guess I live by an adage that if I want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, so it’s huge for us, especially to see that, but it’s a big target, that’s all i can say is it’s one of those things that goes with you every where you go” said senior Payne Miller.

“We try to take the pressure off of our kids, you know, it’s a pretty big target that we have on our backs but our focus right now is Morrison and we want to make sure 1-0 becomes 2-0 and just worry about the opponent we have in front of us right now and we don’t want to look ahead, nothing in reguards to playoffs or what we may be seeded or who we may play, we just want to focus on the team that we are tasked with that week” said head coach Ryan Pearson.

Princeton will host Morrison Friday in the TV6 Spotlight game.

