Riverside Park road closures

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The south access road in Riverside Park will be closed to all traffic beginning Tuesday.

Crews will be resurfacing the parking lot by the tennis courts and the south access road. The courts will remain open and those wishing to use the courts can park in the pickleball parking lot. The walkway between the two courts is not ADA accessible.

Riverside Cemetery is open and accessible from 6th Avenue.

Already closed is the west access road.

