Riverside Park road closures

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The south access road in Riverside Park will be closed to all traffic beginning Tuesday.

Crews will be resurfacing the parking lot by the tennis courts and the south access road. The courts will remain open and those wishing to use the courts can park in the pickleball parking lot. The walkway between the two courts is not ADA accessible.

Riverside Cemetery is open and accessible from 6th Avenue.

Already closed is the west access road.

The south access road in Riverside Park will be closed to all traffic beginning Tuesday.
The south access road in Riverside Park will be closed to all traffic beginning Tuesday.(KWQC, City of Moline)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 1 includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast: Friday, Sept. 1 (Noon)
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.
Get a library card, get prizes
As workers in Illinois prepare to celebrate Labor Day this weekend, a new report shows there...
‘Surge’ in organization efforts has labor leaders optimistic for the future
As the Labor Day weekend gets underway, college football is back in action Saturday for some...
Davenport local businesses prepare for weekend college football watchers