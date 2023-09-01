Traffic reminders as school is back in session

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As school is back in session, traffic and safety concerns have begun to arise.

At Madison Elementary in Davenport, parents are picking up their students on the side of the streets, obstructing traffic. North Brady and West Locust are affected as cars begin to pile up causing excessive traffic.

Davenport Police Department say, “As students return to learn, we would ask our community to work with their respective schools and follow the school district’s established pick-up and drop-off procedures. The Davenport Police Department is committed to enduring a safe school year for all students and would remind the motoring public that stopping or standing in the travelled portion of the roadway is not only dangerous, but depending on the situation, may be against the law.”

According to the Madison Elementary School’s website, they advise the students to be dropped off within the yellow painted lines. Vehicles enter the designated area once the driver turns right onto E. Pleasant St. from Brady St. and follow the signs to safely pick up and drop off the student.

According to the Director of Communications at Davenport Community School District, Sean Leary, “Davenport Community School District respects and appreciates communicating with our parents and hearing their concerns. As always, the safety of our students is first and foremost in our actions. We are coordinating efforts in tandem with the Davenport Police Department to address traffic concerns around Madison and are diligently working on a timely and safe solution.”

Davenport Police Department and Davenport Community School District provided additional “Back to School Driving” tips to ensure safety. They advise that parents: follow their children’s school pick-up and drop-off procedures. Do not stop or stand in the roadway and obstruct traffic. Stay alert, by obeying all posted speed limits and pay special attention for school speed zones. Always, put the phone down and eliminate distractions while commuting, as they say, this will help keep Davenport and the kids safe.

