US Dept. of Labor confirms Iowa’s new child labor law violates federal law

The U.S. Department of Labor says Iowa's new child labor law violates Federal law.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Department of Labor sent a letter to Iowa Democrats confirming the new child labor law Governor Kim Reynolds signed in May violates federal law.

Iowa Democrats sent a letter back in March to the U.S. Dept. of Labor voicing their concerns on the law, which eased restrictions on how many hours minors could work, and what types of jobs those could be.

In response, officials with the U.S. Department of Labor identified two ways in which the law violates federal law:

  • “The Iowa law allows 16- and 17-year-olds to operate dangerous power-driven machines, engage in heavy manufacturing, and work in demolition — all of which are prohibited under federal child-labor laws.”
  • “The new Iowa law also does not require 16- and 17-year-olds working in apprenticeship or student-learner roles to be registered by the U.S. Department of Labor or a state agency, which federal law does require.”

The letter says that states can pass more protective child labor laws, but cannot nullify federal requirements by enacting less protective laws.

“The child-labor expansion forced into law by Republican politicians and Gov. Reynolds sets a trap for Iowa kids and businesses alike,” Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, said in a news release on Friday. “It makes our kids less safe by exposing them to hazardous environments that could get them injured or even killed—something the legislation itself acknowledged. And now it creates new bureaucratic confusion that can lead employers right into violations of federal law.”

