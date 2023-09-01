Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 1 includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Medical Examiner’s has released the name of the woman who died in a rollover on Aug. 29.

Upon their arrival, first responders found Alexa N. Marley, 22, of Clinton, in a 2008 Ford Focus in the westbound lanes Highway 30 near 320th Avenue.

According to its preliminary investigation, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Marley was eastbound on the highway when she lost control and went onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and crossed the median where the Focus rolled several times, stopping in the westbound lanes.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

As the Labor Day weekend gets underway, college football is back in action Saturday for some...
Davenport local businesses prepare for weekend college football watchers pt2
Davenport local businesses prepare for weekend college football watchers
Davenport local businesses prepare for weekend college football watchers
On Friday the Moline Bridge will experience single-lane closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to...
Moline Arsenal bridge down to 1 lane for cleaning
Daniel Everett Witcraft, 81, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday on...
Davenport man facing sex abuse charges