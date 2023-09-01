Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Medical Examiner’s has released the name of the woman who died in a rollover on Aug. 29.

Upon their arrival, first responders found Alexa N. Marley, 22, of Clinton, in a 2008 Ford Focus in the westbound lanes Highway 30 near 320th Avenue.

According to its preliminary investigation, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Marley was eastbound on the highway when she lost control and went onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and crossed the median where the Focus rolled several times, stopping in the westbound lanes.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.