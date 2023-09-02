Former city admin lists the ways Davenport failed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In new court filings, former Davenport City Administrator Craig Malin says he found numerous failures by the city to protect residents from the building collapse.

He was Davenport’s top administrator until 2015 and is testifying as an expert witness in a lawsuit against the city.

In his affidavit, he laid out a timeline that underscores his argument that top city officials knew of major problems and never alerted residents.

Feb. 2: A city inspector issues a Notice of Public Hazard. The inspector observed that the west well was gradually failing and there was crumbling brick. The next day, utility workers alert the city of unsafe conditions.

Feb. 10 and May 3: The city issues a Notice to Vacate certain apartments.

May 24: Engineers tell the city the wall looks ready to fall.

May 27: The fire department visits the property.

May 28: The Davenport collapses.

Malin said the tragedy was preventable – if only the city had acted.

He said the city failed to take protective action in the public interest, when they possessed all the authority, all the information, and all the resources they needed.

“In sum, city staff had days, weeks and months notice that the west wall of The Davenport was failing and dangerous, and the building was a ‘death trap,’” he said.

Malin said several city leaders are responsible, but chief among them is current City Administrator Corri Spiegel.

TV6 reached out to her on Wednesday. She declined to comment because of pending litigation.

