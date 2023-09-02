More heat and humidity for the holiday weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start the Labor Day weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures—in fact, things are going to get downright hot over the next 72 hours. Look for sunny skies this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Humidity will be on the increase through the rest of the holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90′s Sunday and again on Labor Day. The heat index could reach the middle 90′s to near 100°+. Temperatures will remain in the 90′s through midweek before returning to the 80′s Thursday. Not much rain in the near future, with a weak front possibly bringing a few drops Wednesday. Drought conditions will remain a concern.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 91°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 64°. Wind: S 5-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot. Increasing humidity. High: 93°. Heat index: mid to upper 90′s. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

