More heat and humidity for the holiday weekend

Expect highs in the 90′s through midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start the Labor Day weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures—in fact, things are going to get downright hot over the next 72 hours. Look for sunny skies this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Humidity will be on the increase through the rest of the holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90′s Sunday and again on Labor Day. The heat index could reach the upper 90′s to near 100°+. Temperatures will remain in the 90′s through midweek before returning to the 80′s Thursday. Not much rain in the near future, with a weak front possibly bringing a few drops Wednesday.

TODAY:  Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 91°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and warm. Low: 64°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Sunny, hot and breezy. Increasing humidity. High: 93°. Heat index: mid to upper 90′s.Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Beautiful night for football! Hot weather returns Saturday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
One last comfortable day: heat returns this weekend
Record low last night, record highs by Labor Day? Cyle Dickens has the latest
Record low last night, record highs by Labor Day? Cyle Dickens has the latest