2 arrested following Sunday morning shooting, stand off with Davenport police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded to a gunshot victim at Genesis East Hospital.

Police said there was a verbal argument between two individuals and the situation had escalated early Sunday. Shots were reportedly fired at a home in the 1700 block of West 70th Street.

A 32-year-old man then self-transferred himself to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers then responded to the home and attempted to make contact with the suspect, later identified as Donald C. Barton II. Officers were given approval for a search warrant and when police arrived, Barton and 28-year-old Serena S. Wiles barricaded themselves and refused to surrender, police said.

Davenport Police Department Emergency Services team had responded and after a brief standoff, the two surrendered, police said.

Barton is charged with assault use or display of a deadly weapon, person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing bodily injury, felon in possession of a firearm, and interference with a weapon.

Wiles is charged with interference with official acts.

No other information was released.

