DPD responded to an early morning shooting leading to a brief stand off

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Department responded to a gunshot victim at Genesis East Hospital.

In their media release, through their investigation, early Sunday morning, there was a verbal argument between two individuals and the situation had escalated. Shots were reportedly fired at the residence of a home on the 1700 block of W. 70th street. A 32-year-old male then self-transferred himself to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers then responded to the home and attempted to make contact with the suspect. The suspect was later identified as Donald C. Barton II. Officers were given approval for a search warrant and when police arrived, Barton II and 28-year-old, Serena S. Wiles, barricaded themselves and refused to surrender.

Davenport Police Department Emergency Services team had responded and after a brief standoff, the suspect surrendered.

Barton II is charged with assault use or display of a deadly weapon, person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing bodily injury, felon in possession of a firearm, and interference with a weapon. Wiles is charged with interference with Official Acts in relation to the incident.

This is an active investigation and DPD has no available information at this time.

