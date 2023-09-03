FOUND: Deputies locate Grand Mound previously reported missing man

GRAND MOUND, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has located a previously reported missing man out of Grand Mound, Iowa.

According to a media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 83-year-old James Lawyer, 5-foot-7 and about 150 pounds with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from Grand Mound where he was last seen in the 2100 block of 270th St., wearing blue plaid pants and a red sweater.

Monday, at approximately 4 a.m. law enforcement personnel from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton Police Department, Grand Mound Fire Department, and Clinton County Emergency Management, utilizing aircraft and drones equipped with “Forward Looking Infrared” technology, resumed searching corn fields near Lawyer’s residence, according to a media release.

Then, at approximately 5 a.m., Monday, an aircraft from the Iowa State Patrol detected a heat signature in a nearby cornfield, the media release stated. The aircraft detected the drones into the area of the heat signature, which confirmed the heat signature to be the missing man, Lawyer.

After which, Lawyer was taken from the cornfield by Genesis Ambulance to Genesis (DeWitt) where he was treated and remains in good condition, according to the media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 242-9211 option 2.

