FOUND: Deputies locate Grand Mound previously reported missing man

Fastcast A.M. Monday, Sept. 4
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND MOUND, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has located a previously reported missing man out of Grand Mound, Iowa.

According to a media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 83-year-old James Lawyer, 5-foot-7 and about 150 pounds with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from Grand Mound where he was last seen in the 2100 block of 270th St., wearing blue plaid pants and a red sweater.

Monday, at approximately 4 a.m. law enforcement personnel from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton Police Department, Grand Mound Fire Department, and Clinton County Emergency Management, utilizing aircraft and drones equipped with “Forward Looking Infrared” technology, resumed searching corn fields near Lawyer’s residence, according to a media release.

Then, at approximately 5 a.m., Monday, an aircraft from the Iowa State Patrol detected a heat signature in a nearby cornfield, the media release stated. The aircraft detected the drones into the area of the heat signature, which confirmed the heat signature to be the missing man, Lawyer.

After which, Lawyer was taken from the cornfield by Genesis Ambulance to Genesis (DeWitt) where he was treated and remains in good condition, according to the media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 242-9211 option 2.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

Fastcast A.M. Monday, Sept. 4
Fastcast A.M. Monday, Sept. 4
Volunteers help step up packet pick up table for "Run With Carl" 2023
Annual “Run With Carl” Labor Day event takes place at Bettendorf Middle School.
The annual Labor Day “Run With Carl” event took place Monday at Bettendorf Middle School.
Annual “Run With Carl” Labor Day event held at Bettendorf Middle School INT PT 1
The annual Labor Day “Run With Carl” event took place Monday at Bettendorf Middle School.
Annual “Run With Carl” Labor Day event held at Bettendorf Middle School Int 2