Police looking for missing man

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT
GRAND MOUND, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing today from Grand Mound, Iowa. He was last seen in the 2100 block of 270th St., wearing blue plaid pants and a red sweater.

He is 5-foot-seven and about 150 pounds. Police say he is hard of hearing and has dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 242-9211 option 2.

