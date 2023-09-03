Saint Ambrose football player returns to team after battle with cancer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday’s home-opener at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium marked the return of defensive lineman, Forrest Boynton, after a battle with cancer that began last year.

A routine tackle in practice one year ago led to intense pain on Boynton’s left side, which seemed unusual for a defensive lineman in college. When he seemed unable to shake it off, his coach suggested he see a doctor. The small bump on his left collar bone turned out to be a tumor.

According to doctors at the University of Iowa, Boynton had a cancer called Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. He would need to undergo chemotherapy and surgery for treatment.

Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Ben Miller, participated in the treatment process for Boynton in Iowa City.

“The purpose of chemotherapy is it controls the pain for you in sarcoma,” said Miller, “it actually makes the tumor shrink in size, which makes surgery easier.”

After six rounds of chemotherapy to shrink the tumor, Boynton had surgery to remove three inches of his collar bone that contained the tumor. Following the surgery, he underwent eight more rounds of chemotherapy that occurred every two weeks. Each session requiring three to five days as an inpatient, including a 45 minute drive. Throughout the process, he remained a student at Saint Ambrose and stayed in touch with the football team.

“Nothing’s easy. No, not a lot of people can do this,” said Boynton, “I thought I wanted to give up a few times, but you know what, my teammates and my family supported me. They helped me to push through it.”

Boynton’s wish was to meet Tom Hanks and take his family on vacation in the Ozarks. Although Hanks wasn’t able to attend, the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation granted his wish by providing a paid family trip to the Missouri Ozarks during a ceremony before shortly before the start of Saturday’s game.

