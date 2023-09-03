Second annual ‘Ride for Suicide Awareness’ held Saturday

CAMANCHE, Iowa {KWQC} -- Over a hundred motorcyclists and supporters of suicide prevention continued their second annual “Ride for Suicide Awareness.”

September is Suicide Awareness month and in the community of Clinton and Camanche, Iowa, Adam Woods and many others are still mourning the losses of friends or family members who lost their life to suicide. Woods says that there has been a long string of local suicides and decided to rally the community and raise awareness and money for a good foundation.

“It is needed to be talked about because up here, I have standing some of my board of directors, and they have all had significant loss, whether it be a son, a father, a daughter, a cousin and uncle, whoever, a neighbor, a friend, we want zero suicide someday we want to work towards that goal,” said Outreach Coordinator, Shawn Felts. “We want to make sure that it ends, and that people are supported in the best way they can be.”

To continue to remember who passed away, Woods and a large group of suicide prevention supporters put on the second annual ride for suicide awareness. Last year, they were able to raise over $6,000. This year, they are hoping to double it. Over a hundred bikes and 50 Jeeps began at Bonnie’s Scenic Tavern in Clinton and took to the streets and drove around for nearly 55 miles, pit stopping at local bars who wanted to help and support the cause.

“Quite frankly, it’s amazing,” said Bar Owner, Adam Woods. “There’s a lot of good people. This is a great because these ladies that do the speak out against suicide, they’re amazing. They put in a lot of hard work. It’s great to see this.

Awaiting the riders at their final stop, were gift baskets waiting to be raffled off. Those bikes and jeeps finished their ride at Clyde’s in Camanche as all proceeds will be donated to foundations to help prevent suicide.

The 11th annual Breaking the Silence Suicide Prevention walk is scheduled for Sunday, September 27, to register, click here.

