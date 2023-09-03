‘The Show’ kicks off Saturday

Local talent took the stage at the Davenport Junior Theatre Saturday night, in a unique variety show, called “The Show.”
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT
It’s a talent show, featuring people from the Quad Cities. Friends, family and the community came out to support the local talent that featured dance performances, spoken word poetry, music and a live art show.

“I think it’s really important because we grew up having like our families and kind of the same people showing up for different things,” said ballet dance, Nehemiah Rivers. “So, knowing that the community wanted to come out and view different artists that have kind of grown up here, I think it’s really important to have.”

“It’s a really good thing to allow the community to see that the QC has so much more to offer than just what they see out there,” said lyricist, Don Proda. “Tonight is a variety of talent out there and all different ways that I think people wouldn’t even look at. You just scrolling on social media, whatever the case may be, you’re not going to look at like ballerina dancers or guitarist, it’s not too often. So, this is a great time, great opportunity to get those young kids out here and showcase their talent because they’re very talented, they need to be seen.”

Of the performances shown on stage, were ballerinas: Maelah and Nehemiah. Playing a guitar solo tribute to both Eddie Van Halen and Prince, Meikhi. Spoken word was performed by Don Prada, Knowledge, and Tiana Washington-Rivers. Zay the artist painted a live mural of Tupac Shakur, and DJ King Supreme was the deejay.

