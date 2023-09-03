Sunny and sultry weather for the rest of the holiday weekend

Highs in the 90s with heat index values over 100 possible
Another period of heat and humidity ahead for the rest of your holiday weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The Labor Day weekend continues with more heat and humidity. Even as we head into the late summer season, temperatures will remain well above normal, with highs on the lower to middle 90′s today, tomorrow and Tuesday. Conditions will remain warm and dry for the immediate future, and that means worsening drought conditions across the region. Our next best chance for any precipitation (and it is slight) occurs Tuesday night into early Wednesday, and then only in our northern counties. Sunshine, passing clouds and near normal temperatures in the 80′s continue Wednesday into next weekend.

We expect to get into the triple digits by afternoon
We expect to get into the triple digits by afternoon(KWQC)

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and hot. A slight increase in humidity. High: 93°. Heat index: mid to upper 90′s. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Clear skies. Low: 68°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 95°. Heat index: mid 90′s to near 100°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

