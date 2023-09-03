Teenager arrested in Whiteside County for stabbing incident

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A teenager was taken into custody Saturday by Whiteside County Deputies in connection to a stabbing.

Deputies responded to 13524 Black Road at approximately 7:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. A 16-year-old girl with a single stab wound was found while being taken to Morrison Hospital in a private vehicle. She was treated on scene and later transported by ambulance to the hospital. She was later released.

Deputies arrived at the Bike Barn and took custody of the suspect, a 17-year-old girl who was still on the scene. She was remanded in lieu of bond.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.