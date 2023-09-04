2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say

Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in Galveston, Texas. The shooting happened during an altercation at a house party, according to police.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON, Texas (KPRC) - A Labor Day weekend party at a Texas Airbnb ended with two men dead and multiple people injured.

Police say two men died and several other people were injured in the early Sunday morning shooting at an Airbnb in Galveston. The owner of the house said it was the first time he rented it out as an Airbnb.

The shooting happened during an altercation at a house party, according to police. Neighbors say dozens of people were at the home, which erupted in chaos.

“We saw chaos. There were kids everywhere and just screaming, crying. One kid was laying on the ground, and he got taken by ambulance. It was just really sad. Another guy here was laying on the ground. He was just drunk. They were so drunk they couldn’t even stand up,” neighbor Lisa Smith said.

Detectives are not naming the two men that died at this time, but their families have been notified.

It is unclear if there was only one shooter or multiple. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Galveston Police.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands

Latest News

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after winning a point against Caroline Wozniacki,...
Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive US Open quarterfinals
In this May 2023 photo provided by NASA, clockwise from bottom, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen,...
Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission
Traveling memorial wall stops in Rock Falls
Veterans issue warning as traveling Vietnam memorial wall comes to Rock Falls
Veterans issue warning as traveling Vietnam memorial wall comes to Rock Falls
Veterans issue warning as traveling Vietnam memorial wall comes to Rock Falls