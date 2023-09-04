“Ain’t That Some” good news for Morgan Wallen fans- Vibrant Arena announces free parking lot pre-show party ahead of sold-out concert, Friday

Country music star Morgan Wallen will make his way into Moline on Friday for his sold-out show...
Country music star Morgan Wallen will make his way into Moline on Friday for his sold-out show at Vibrant Area, 1201 River Drive, after having to postpone his “One Night at a Time” tour stop back in April.(John Locher | AP)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - “Ain’t That Some” good news for Morgan Wallen fans. Vibrant Arena at The Mark has announced plans to host a pre-show party before the Morgan Wallen concert, giving those who didn’t get to purchase a ticket a chance to party with other Wallen fans and purchase merchandise.

Country music star Morgan Wallen will make his way into Moline on Friday for his sold-out show at Vibrant Area, 1201 River Drive, after having to postpone his “One Night at a Time” tour stop back in April.

With the highly anticipated show, Vibrant Area officials have announced plans to host a free and open to the public Morgan Wallen parking lot Pre-Show Happy Hour Party before the concert.

“Make your plans to come early,” Vibrant officials said. “We will open our outdoor merchandise stand at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.”

Officials say the Pre-Show Happy Hour Party for the Morgan Wallen concert is free and open to the public with no concert tickets required.

The party will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with live music from The Dani Lynn Howe Band, officials added. There will also be a beer garden, burgers, hotdogs, snacks, and access to Morgan Wallen Merchandise with sales beginning at 2 p.m.

Wallen’s show in Moline was originally set to be on April 28, but the singer’s doctors at Vanderbilt Voice Center placed him on vocal rest, resulting in Wallen rescheduling six weeks worth of shows.

For those who are attending Friday’s concert, Vibrant Arena officials advise that concert-goers come early to avoid traffic. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Additionally, Vibrant Arena officials say they have a no bag policy, with the exception of a small 5″ x 7″ clutch purse, and the arena is cashless, only allowing credit card purchases for all concession and merchandise stands.

For additional information, visit Vibrant Arena’s Facebook page or website.

Morgan Wallen at Vibrant Arena pre-show parking lot party announced.
Morgan Wallen at Vibrant Arena pre-show parking lot party announced.(Vibrant Arena)

