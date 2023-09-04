Annual ‘Run With Carl’ held on Labor Day at Bettendorf Middle School

BETTENDORF , Iowa (KWQC) -The annual Labor Day “Run With Carl” event took place Monday at Bettendorf Middle School. Organizers say the location for Monday’s 29th annual “Run With Carl” event was changed to the middle school due to construction.

According to the event schedule, the first event, the 1/2 Mile Children’s Fun Run started at 7:45 a.m. The Five Mile run followed at 8:15 a.m. and then the 5k Run at 8:30 a.m.

Organizers say for the 2023 year, they had over 600 people participating in the run.

“Run With Carl” is an event that helps raise money for the Carl Schillig Scholarship, which is given out to eligible students from Pleasant Valley High School and Bettendorf High School. Carl Schillig, who was a student at Pleasant Valley High School, was 15 years old when he died after being hit by a car while participating in the Civil War Reenactment at the Village of East Davenport in Sept. 1994

In 2022, organizers say the run raised over $17,000 for each of the Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation and the Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation.

Hannah Thomsen, “Run With Carl” Planning Committee Member says she’s been involved with the event since 2017, and helping out is dear to her heart.

“Being a PV graduate myself makes this extra special to be involved with the planning for Run With Carl. I worked for the Pleasant Valley Community School District for a couple of years as well, so it’s always been something that’s near and dear to my heart and it’s really special to continue carrying on Carl Schillig’s legacy,” said Thomsen.

Organizers also say several people Schillig would have graduated with are also expected to attend Monday’s evet to also show their support.

