Bettendorf announces Forest Grove Drive reconstruction detours

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Forest Grove Drive project is now 80 percent complete, according to City of Bettendorf officials. The project began in July 2022 and is now entering its final months. With that comes some temporary traffic changes in September.

According to officials on Tuesday, three areas will be closing:

Forest Grove Drive East of Competition Drive (East of Middle Road)

Competition Drive between Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive (East of Middle Road)

Middle Road and Competition Drive Intersection (North of Forest Grove Drive)

Officials say detours are as follows.

Southbend detour- If you are coming form the north on Middle Road, there will be a temporary road built north of Kwik Star to detour traffic south to Competition Court and Competition Drive. From there, drivers will be back on the current detour along Competition Drive west to Forest Grove Drive (blue line on map). If you are trying to get Forest Grove Drive east of Middle Road, take Indiana Avenue north of Interstate 80 to Wells Ferry Road (red line on map).

Northbound detour- If you are coming from the south on Middle Road, you will need to take 53rd Avenue west to Devils Glen Road (red line on map) or Hopewell Avenue to east to Criswell Street and Wells Ferry Road to Indiana Avenue (red line on map).

Additionally, access to Interstate 80 will be available from both the north and south with all ramps open, officials said. Access to the TBK Bank Sports Complex and nearby businesses will be from Forest Grove Drive and Competition west of Middle Road only.

Officials say this closure is expected to last three weeks.

Forest Grove Drive updates. (City of Bettendorf)

Sept. 25 Final Phase- Later, towards the end of September the final phase of construction is expected to begin the week of Sept. 25 with three areas opening to traffic for the first time since 2022, according to a media release from City of Bettendorf officials.

According to Bettendorf officials the three areas opening to traffic include:

Middle Road South of Forest Grove Drive

Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road

Forest Grove Drive and Championship Drive (West of Middle Road)

According to the media release, these intersections will be used as the detour route (blue line on the map below) for Middle Road Traffic as the construction zone (yellow line on map below) centralizes on Middle Road north of Forest Grove Drive, as well as the Competition Drive and Forest Grove Drive intersection east of Middle Road, which will be closed.

Forest Grove Drive updates. (City of Bettendorf)

All construction is anticipated to be completed before the end of the year, according to the media release. For more information on the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project, go to www.forestgrovedrive.com.

