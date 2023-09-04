Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge includes donations to Riverbend Food Bank

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee has announced its newest initiative to help fight hunger across its eight-state region going on through the end of the year to provide 100 million meals* to the Feeding America® network of partner food banks across the Midwest.

This collaborative campaign brings together Feeding America partner food banks (such as Riverbend Food Bank), manufacturers and suppliers, as well as Hy-Vee customers to help support people across the Midwest who are experiencing food insecurity.

The 100 Million Meals Challenge asks customers to round up to the nearest dollar at check out across all Hy-Vee locations (including H-Vee Fast & Fresh).

All funds collected at stores will go directly to partner food banks serving their local community. Customers can also donate online by going to www.feedingamerica.org/hy-vee.

In addition to customer donations, Hy-Vee is working with national food manufacturers and suppliers to provide food and funds to benefit the 18 Feeding America partner food banks that operate in its eight-state region, such as Riverbend Food Bank. Those food banks support thousands of local pantries that provide food to families every day.

For every $1 donated, Feeding America can help provide at least 10 meals* on behalf of local member food banks. See more at Riverbend Food Bank’s website here.

During this challenge, Hy-Vee has guaranteed a minimum donation of $250,000 through fundraising activities associated with its 100 Million Meals Challenge campaign to support the Feeding America network.

