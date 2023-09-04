Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge includes donations to Riverbend Food Bank

Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge includes donations to Riverbend Food Bank
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee has announced its newest initiative to help fight hunger across its eight-state region going on through the end of the year to provide 100 million meals* to the Feeding America® network of partner food banks across the Midwest.

This collaborative campaign brings together Feeding America partner food banks (such as Riverbend Food Bank), manufacturers and suppliers, as well as Hy-Vee customers to help support people across the Midwest who are experiencing food insecurity.

The 100 Million Meals Challenge asks customers to round up to the nearest dollar at check out across all Hy-Vee locations (including H-Vee Fast & Fresh).

All funds collected at stores will go directly to partner food banks serving their local community. Customers can also donate online by going to www.feedingamerica.org/hy-vee.

In addition to customer donations, Hy-Vee is working with national food manufacturers and suppliers to provide food and funds to benefit the 18 Feeding America partner food banks that operate in its eight-state region, such as Riverbend Food Bank. Those food banks support thousands of local pantries that provide food to families every day.

For every $1 donated, Feeding America can help provide at least 10 meals* on behalf of local member food banks. See more at Riverbend Food Bank’s website here.

During this challenge, Hy-Vee has guaranteed a minimum donation of $250,000 through fundraising activities associated with its 100 Million Meals Challenge campaign to support the Feeding America network.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

Hy-Vee's 100 Million Meal Challenge
Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge includes donations to Riverbend Food Bank
Good Maker's Market set for Sept. 1
Fall Good Makers Market event
Good Maker's Market set for Sept. 1
Fall Good Maker's Market
Resurrecting Forest Grove film to premiere at Putnam Museum on Sept. 23.
Putnam to host world premiere of Resurrecting Forest Grove film Sept. 23