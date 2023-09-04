Princeton football star Casey Etheridge wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Princeton football star Casey Etheridge was voted TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week after rushing for 234 yards and 4 touchdowns in Princeton’s 40-0 win over Monmouth-Roseville.

“Well he had a phenomenal game obviously you play your first varsity football game, there’s gonna be some jitters and I thought he handled it extremely well. Obviously his production kind of speaks for its self. He’s just an extremely hardworking humble young man that you know we talk about being blue collar he just brings his lunch pail and his hard hat and he goes to work everyday and we honestly can’t ask for a better young man” said Princeton head coach Ryan Pearson.

“Our linemen were on point. Each and every one of them blocked amazing. Our fullback Preston Arkels did awesome. Across the board it was the blocking that really helped. They support us so well around this community and as a small school going up against bigger schools, like that, it’s a great honor” said Etheridge.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.