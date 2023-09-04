QC Senior Expo coming to East Moline, Saturday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The QC Senior Expo is coming to East Moline on Saturday as a way to give QCA seniors, their families, and caregivers a one stop shop when it comes to all things related to them and their needs.

According to QC Senior Expo event organizers, the event is held annually in September and brings vendors, educational seminars, and an opportunity to socialize.

The expo will be held at the Bend Xpo, 922 Mississippi Parkway, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to event organizers. Admission is free as well as free haircuts being offered and educational seminars.

Event organizers also say that Hy-Vee will be offering seasonal vaccines while at the expo including: Singles, Flu, RSV, and Pneumonia with all vaccines being billed through the participants insurance.

