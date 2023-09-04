Quad City Labor Day Parade celebrates 40 years

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Four decades of providing the official, labor organized, Labor Day Parade to Quad City Residents.

Mike Malmstrom was the labor member who officially organized the first annual Labor Day Parade in East Moline back in 1983.

Fast forward 40 years later, Malmstrom talks about why they started this parade and how the community support has helped them along the way.

“For this thing to keep going for 40 years, quite impressive.” Malmstrom said.

for UAW retiree Mike Malmstrom, Labor Day isn’t just about supporting those who go to work everyday.

“We got this started in order to unify labor and let the community know just how strong we are” Malmstrom said.

Honoring those who came before us when times were a little tougher.

“We’re not out here only to, to respect and honor the folks that are working today,” Malmstrom said. “But those folks that brought us where we are, parents or grandparents that have stood on the picket lines, when they weren’t quite as friendly as they are today.”

President of the Quad City Federation of Labor Daniel Gosa says Labor Day is a great way to recognize union laborers and its also a day to bring everyone together and support each other.

“It’s a good time for all of us to get together because a lot of us work a lot,” Gosa said. “You know, so we don’t necessarily do the same jobs and things like that so, everybody kind of has that camaraderie, getting together today to celebrate labor day and to do this stuff.”

With all the different issues unions face on a day to day basis, Malmstrom says the biggest challenge their facing now is...

“Membership,” Malmstrom said. “There’s so many, there’s so many plants that are going mechanical, or computers that they’re taking work away from the folks.”

Malmstrom says over 40 years this parade has provided unions the recognition they deserve, serving as a way to showcase its purpose.

“The people on the outside might hire one of these companies to do work for them and don’t know their union,” Malmstrom said. “So, it’s a good thing to be able to broadcast, who’s out there supporting us.”

In 1973 Mike Malmstrom began working for Mclaughlin Body where he joined his first UAW union.

Malmstrom is also the president of the Alliance for the Retired Americans and also remains an active dues paying member for UAW 865′s retiree group.

