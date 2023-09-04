September Quad Cities Honor Flight date announced

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities has announced its next flight date.

The 58th Honor Flight to Washington D.C., sponsored by the Quad Cities, Clinton and North Scott Hy-Vee stores will be on Tuesday, Sept. 19, according to Honor Flight Officials. It will include 80 veterans who will have the chance to visit the memorials built in their honor.

Officials say this flight will carry among its heroes, a veteran of WW2, three veterans of Korea, two female veterans, and many others who served during the Viet Nam War.

The flight will return back to the Quad City International Airport at the end of the day, around 10 p.m., officials said. The public is invited and encouraged to come to the airport and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home. Parking at the airport will be free.

According to a media release from Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, any person with six months of honorable, non-training, or active duty before 1976 is urged to fill out an application for an Honor Flight and send it along with a DD214 to Honor Flight c/o Ridgecrest Village 4130 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, Iowa 52806.

Those interested in going on a flight at a guardian to assist veterans, some who may be in wheelchairs, may fill out a special “guardian application” as well, the media release included. All applications are available, here.

