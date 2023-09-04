Teenager arrested in Whiteside County in connection with stabbing, deputies say

A teenager was taken into custody Saturday by Whiteside County Deputies in connection to a stabbing.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A teenager was arrested Saturday in connection with a stabbing, Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 13000 block of Black Road for a report of a stabbing. A 16-year-old girl with a single stab wound was found while being taken to Morrison Hospital in a private vehicle, deputies said.

She was treated on scene and later transported by ambulance to the hospital. She was since been released, deputies said.

Deputies arrived at the Bike Barn and arrested a 17-year-old girl, who was still on the scene.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

Country music star Morgan Wallen will make his way into Moline on Friday for his sold-out show...
“Ain’t That Some” good news for Morgan Wallen fans- Vibrant Arena announces free parking lot pre-show party ahead of sold-out concert, Friday
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
TV6 and Servpro surprised Christy Desmit with the Hometown Hero Award in recognition for her...
Christy Desmit wins Hometown Hero Award
Fastcast A.M. Monday, Sept. 4
Fastcast A.M. Monday, Sept. 4