Teenager arrested in Whiteside County in connection with stabbing, deputies say

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A teenager was arrested Saturday in connection with a stabbing, Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 13000 block of Black Road for a report of a stabbing. A 16-year-old girl with a single stab wound was found while being taken to Morrison Hospital in a private vehicle, deputies said.

She was treated on scene and later transported by ambulance to the hospital. She was since been released, deputies said.

Deputies arrived at the Bike Barn and arrested a 17-year-old girl, who was still on the scene.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.