Veterans issue warning as traveling Vietnam memorial wall comes to Rock Falls
By Kyle Bales
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall has traveled thousands of miles around the country and made its way to Rock Falls this weekend. Veterans and members of the community flocked to RB&W park to honor and pay their respects to those who served their country.

The wall stands six feet tall at the center and runs 300 feet end-to-end with the names of the fallen. It is a reminder of the sacrifices made in the Vietnam war. There is also a second wall to honor those who were lost in the 9/11 attacks and subsequent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The wall is a replica about three-fifths the size of the original in Washington, D.C. Visitors of the traveling wall say its important having it come to their community because not everyone is able to make it to D.C.

Although the wall’s main mission is to honor and pay respects to those fallen in past wars, visiting veterans say it also serves as a warning.

Jim Prombo is a retired U.S. marine. He said, “I think people need to be aware that we had a war that is kind of out a lot of people’s memory, particularly young people’s memory at this point, and we lost 58,000 men and women there.”

Melanie Konecny served overseas for the U.S. Coast Guard. She said, “We need to keep our history alive. People need to know what came before so we can try to hopefully change what’s coming in the future. It’s very important.”

The memorial remains open to the public at RB&W park in Rock Falls through 8 a.m. Monday morning. After that, it will travel to its next destination in Brownsville, PA.

You can visit their website here to learn more about the traveling memorial wall and see photos of veterans from around the country who have visited it.

