Warm and breezy Labor Day

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and warm again today making it for a great Labor Day at the pool or on the river. Highs today will reach the mid and low 90s with gusty south winds. We will be in the mid 90s again on Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring showers and storms to the area overnight into Wednesday morning. The rest of the week will be gorgeous with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 93º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 573º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 94º.

