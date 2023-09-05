Cold front arrives tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Another warm September day is on tap with highs in the 90s however, there will be a lot more cloud cover than the past few days. A cold front will enter the area tonight setting off a few showers and storms that will be out of here by the Wednesday morning commute. West and NW winds will arrive behind the front ushering in more seasonal temps for this time of year. In fact, the rest of the week will be in the 70s and 80s each afternoon and each morning will start out in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 91º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 70º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 81º.

