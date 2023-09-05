Cold front arrives tonight

Rain chances possible by Tuesday night into Wednesday
One more day of heat and humidity, then a chance for rain moves in late Tuesday night.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Another warm September day is on tap with highs in the 90s however, there will be a lot more cloud cover than the past few days.  A cold front will enter the area tonight setting off a few showers and storms that will be out of here by the Wednesday morning commute.  West and NW winds will arrive behind the front ushering in more seasonal temps for this time of year.  In fact, the rest of the week will be in the 70s and 80s each afternoon and each morning will start out in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 91º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms.  Low: 70º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 81º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
One more day of heat followed by milder air this week
KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
One more day of heat followed by milder air this week
KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
Warm and breezy Labor Day
Sunny and breezy Labor Day