DeWitt art studio to host 2nd annual “That Artsy Fartsy Event” Saturday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sharon Larson, Homestead Art & Studio, highlights the 2nd annual upcoming free event (with a disarming and funny name) featuring art and wine set for Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the patio and the surrounding area of Homestead Art & Studio, 520 8th Street, DeWitt.

Three Iowa artists and their latest works will be featured including two painters and one woodworking artist. Wine, water, music, and appetizers provided by Urban Eats in DeWitt will be available for enjoyment.

For more information, see the event Facebook page here. RSVPs are encouraged so plans can be made accordingly.

For more information, call 563- 659-6505 or email info@homesteadartandstudio.com.

