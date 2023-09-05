Downtown Davenport business says city construction is slowing down business

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A downtown Davenport business is now concerned after she say city construction on West 3rd Street is starting to affect her business.

Monica McKown, the owner of Boozie’s Bar and Grill says her sales have dropped 25% since construction began. Mckown says the construction is making customers think Boozie’s is closed when it’s open.

To keep regular customers and recruit new ones, McKown says she has used social media to notify people Boozies is still open.

Robbin Dunn is the Communications and Preparedness Manager, with the Davenport Public Works Department. Dunn said in an email Tuesday that the area construction is a part of the Streetscaping and sidewalk improvements project in the area that began Aug 23.

According to public works the project will wrap the corner of 3rd and Brady Streets and install ADA-accessible sidewalks, bricks, ornamental lighting, and landscaping.

Multiple orange traffic cones, caution tape, small dirt piles and a blue container could be seen in front of Boozie’s on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Dunn said the blue dumpster is used to haul materials was supposed to be placed on Brady Street, not 3rd Street. She said staff was checking into whether the dumpster placed was for one of the businesses, or placed at 3rd street due to parking obstruction on Brady.

McKown says she is concerned about her employees due to the slight slowdown.

“It’s very impactful. I mean, it impacts the employees because of their incom....I mean they’re making less money, income and you don’t wanna lose employees because they’re not making enough money,” said McKown.

The work will be done in three phases and require the closure of one travel lane and the parking lane according to public works. Davenport Public Works also says regular communication, including a pre-construction meeting, is occurring with impacted property owners and the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

Despite McKown recent challenges, McKown did support Davenport Public Works and Downtown Partnerships by saying communication regarding the project has been great.

The new addition to the Downtown landscape is expected to be complete by early to mid-November.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.