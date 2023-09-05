Family of Sterling man killed in building fire hires law firm

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The family of a man killed in a Sterling building fire in July has hired a Rock Falls-based law firm to represent them.

The family of Juan Antonio “Tony” Anaya hired Pignatelli & Associates, P.C. to investigate the case and represent them in a possible cause of action against those responsible, attorney Louis Pignatelli said Tuesday in a media release.

“Our firm has launched a comprehensive investigation of this incident to determine exactly what happened, how these individuals were injured and this tragic loss of life in Sterling last month,” he said. “We will be working with some of the best experts in the country to assist us in our investigation and hopefully bring peace of mind to Juan’s family – his son, Gaspar, daughter Kaila and sister, Vannesa.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Anaya’s family as they process the immense loss of their father. We ask the public please respect the privacy of all those involved and their families during this difficult time. Our firm will issue a statement and further information as we learn more about this ongoing investigation as we work to hold any and all responsible in pursuit of Justice for our clients and safety for our community.”

Children of victim in deadly Sterling apartment fire prepares for services (KWQC)

Pignatelli said the firm also represents Alfredo Miranda Calderon, who “saved the life of his daughter whom he cradled in his arms as he leapt from the window of the burning building to the roof of a neighboring building and ultimately to the safety of the ground below.”

Pignatelli asks anyone with any information or who witnessed something that may be connected to the fire and collapse of the building to call the firm at 815-626-0500 to speak with the attorneys investigating the matter.

Around 2:24 a.m. July 7, Sterling police and fire, Rock Falls Fire Department, and CGH EMS responded to the fire at 406 E. 3rd St.

Officers and firefighters found fire throughout the third story of the building, heavy smoke throughout the building, and a report of persons trapped inside.

A woman leaped from a third-story window to escape. She was transported to CGH Medical Center and later airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, where she remains in the critical care unit.

Calderon and his daughter were transported to CGH for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation and later released, city officials have said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Demolition began Tuesday on the building.

