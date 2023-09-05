Fire at QC Family Entertainment Center in Moline under investigation

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An early morning fire that broke out at a bowling alley Tuesday is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.

At 4:16 a.m. Tuesday, Moline firefighters responded to an automated fire alarm at QC Family Entertainment Center, 4401 44th Ave.

Fire crews went into the building and found that the sprinkler system had activated and was flowing water, according to the fire department. The crew located the room in which the sprinklers were activated and found a small fire that had been extinguished by the sprinklers.

The sprinkler system was shut down, and firefighters made sure the fire was fully extinguished and there was no extension to other areas, according to the fire department.

Fire crews remained on scene for an hour to assist with clean-up and property preservation, according to the fire department.

No employees or customers were present at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

