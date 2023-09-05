DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Friends to The Elderly is a non-profit that has been established in the Quad Cities on a mission to provide meaningful relationships to our treasured elderly community.

The organization matches volunteers with elderly individuals to provide meaningful companionship. The only requirement and service provided by those that volunteer is time. Even as little as an hour a week can make a difference.

Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older. Children and pets must be accompanied by registered volunteers. Nursing home restrictions may apply.

For more information, visit the Friends to The Elderly website at https://friendstotheelderly.org/. The non-profit can be followed on Facebook here.

