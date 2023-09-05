Metal debris strikes car windshield on Maine highway and comes within inches of motorist’s face

This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal...
This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal that came within inches of a motorist's face, on the Maine Turnpike, in Gray, Maine, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Police said the 21-year-old motorist from New Hampshire was following a vehicle that ran over the metal road debris, sending it flying into the windshield of her Jeep Wrangler.(AP Photo/Maine State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY, Maine (AP) — A motorist narrowly escaped injury Tuesday when a piece of metal crashed into her windshield and came within inches of her face, police said.

The 21-year-old motorist from New Hampshire was following a vehicle that ran over metal debris on the road, sending it flying into her Jeep Wrangler on the Maine Turnpike, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. It broke through the windshield just above the steering wheel.

This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal...
This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal that came within inches of a motorist's face, on the Maine Turnpike, in Gray, Maine, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Police said the 21-year-old motorist from New Hampshire was following a vehicle that ran over the metal road debris, sending it flying into the windshield of her Jeep Wrangler.(AP Photo/Maine State Police)

The sharp piece of metal struck the windshield and shattered glass, but the motorist was able to safely pull over, Moss said. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Troopers believe that the metal was a mechanical part from a truck, Moss said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial

Latest News

A deputy in Kansas stopped a driver for speeding but ended up giving the driver a hug instead...
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time
Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Kroger gas station in Memphis.
Kroger clerk shoots banned customer after altercation, Memphis police say
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm...
Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Larry Taylor. President Joe Biden awarded the Medal...
Biden awards Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight