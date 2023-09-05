Moline, East Moline police to give away steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline and East Moline police departments are collaborating with Hyundai to give away steering wheel locks to help combat the rising method of theft popularized on TikTok.

Officers from both departments will give away the locks from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Green Hyundai, 6801 44th Ave.

Police said you must be a Rock Island County resident and present valid identification and vehicle registration of a Kia or Hyundai built from 2011-2022. The vehicle also must be registered to an address in Rock Island County.

The police departments have 240 steering wheel locks to distribute and are only available while supplies last.

Hyundai is working to fix approximately 4 million affected vehicles with a software upgrade, according to police.

You can find out if your vehicle is eligible to schedule a software upgrade here. Green Hyundai service technicians can also help at the dealership.

Kia is also working to roll out nationally a free, enhanced security software upgrade to restrict the unauthorized operation of vehicle ignition systems, police said.

You can find out if your vehicle is eligible to schedule an upgrade here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.