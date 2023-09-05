Moline Kiwanis, First Baptist Church to hold diaper donation program Saturday

MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Kiwanis Club of Moline is partnering with First Baptist Church in Moline for their Diaper Depot program.

According to organizers, the program has served more than 1,000 mothers and has provided more than 3,700 diapers over the past nine years through a monthly distribution.

The Diaper Depot is held every third Saturday of the month at the church, 1901 29th St.

The Kiwanis Club of Moline has selected the Diaper Depot as their “Signature Project” for 2023 and will help host a public diaper donation drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Organizers said the goal of the collection is to “fill the truck” so the diaper ministry can continue filling this community need. Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club and the Diaper Depot will be outside to receive packages of diapers, sizes 1-7, or monetary donations from the community.

“We’ve been collecting diapers and dollars from our club membership to help the Diaper Depot for almost a year now, and we can see that it’s serving a great community need,” Kiwanis Club President Cathie Rochau said.

Rochau said the goal is to collect 9,000 diapers from from “anyone and everyone who might want to donate to this wonderful program.”

