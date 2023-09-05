One more day of heat followed by milder air this week

Rain chances possible by Tuesday night into Wednesday
One more day of heat and humidity, then a chance for rain moves in late Tuesday night.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Labor Day 2023 was a summer scorcher, with mostly sunny skies, humid conditions and highs in the 90′s. Look for warm and muggy conditions overnight, followed by increasing cloudiness Tuesday with highs back in the 90′s and the heat index approaching 100+ degrees in some locations. Our next system is set to arrive late Tuesday night. This cold front could produce showers and a few thunderstorms overnight before quickly moving out early Wednesday morning. After that, we’ll see a milder air mass taking over, with lower temperatures and not as much humidity. Highs should reach the 70′s to lower 80′s, with sunshine and pleasant weather through the rest of the week and beyond.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Warm and muggy. Low: 73°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy, hot and humid. Increasing clouds. High: 93°. Heat index: mid 90′s to 100°+. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 70°.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, then gradual clearing and breezy conditions. Not as humid. High: 81°.

