Police: Man broke into Kewanee business, assaulted officer

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested Sunday after police say he broke into a Kewanee business and assaulted a police officer.

On Sunday, officers responded to a report of a man breaking a window and going into Reiman’s Harley Davidson on North Main Street. A patrol officer found the man, later identified as Lucas Owens, in the alley to the west of the building and told him to turn around and put his hands behind his back.

According to police, Owens punched the officer multiple times. The officer was able to gain control of Owens while other officers arrived to assist.

One officer deployed a Taser during the incident, according to police.

Owens was transported to OSF Saint Luke Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Ambulance personnel also treated the officer for minor scratches and swelling near his left eye.

Owens, 42, was taken to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of criminal damage to property, Class A misdemeanor); burglary, a Class 2 felony; resisting a peace officer, a Class B misdemeanor; criminal trespass to real property, a Class B misdemeanor; driving on a revoked license, a Class A misdemeanor; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony; aggravated DUI, a Class 4 felony; and aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony.

