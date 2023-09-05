Recapping the Rock Island Labor Day Parade

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA celebrated Labor Day with parades and events to honor workers here and across the country.

Monday, festivities kicked off in Rock Island with the 39th Annual Labor Day Parade with marching band, local schools, organizations, and businesses taking part. An event that brought the community together to enjoy a day of fun and music.

Several local businesses along the way also offered food and drinks to parade watchers who said they enjoyed the show.

“It’s a lot of fun, and there’s a lot of activities,” said parade watchers Korry Goxsee and Candace Zehringer. “Especially the marching bands and music.”

With the parade route being just over two miles long, the Rock Island Parade is the largest and longest parade in the Quad Cities, according to event organizers.

