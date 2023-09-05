Saturday’s rivalry Cy-Hawk game to feature appearance from former President Donald Trump

AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - Football and politics will collide at Saturday’s annual Cy-Hawk game where the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against the Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium, and former President Donald J. Trump who is campaigning for the 2024 United States Presidential Election is set to make an appearance at the game.

Tuesday, according to Trump’s campaign website, Matt Whitaker, President Trump’s Acting Attorney General of the United States and a former tight end for the Iowa Hawkeyes stated, “We’re thrilled to invite Donald J. Trump to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game this weekend.”

The last time President Trump attended this game was in 2015, according to a media release from the Trump campaign.

From his previous attendance, Trump said he remembers the “incredible passion and electricity of the fans.”

Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium, 1732 South Fourth Street.

“Tens-of thousands of Iowans will gather to tailgate and cheer on their favorite team,” said Jack Whitver, Senate Majority Leader and former Cyclones wide receiver. “I’m proud to have President Trump witness the greatest rivalry in college sports.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.