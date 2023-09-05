Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Officials say it’s too early to know if eating the chip contributed to the teenager’s death. (WCVB, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WORCESTER, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts community is mourning a 14-year-old high school student who police say died the same day he participated in the social media trend known as the “One Chip Challenge.”

Harris Wolobah’s family says the sophomore took part in the challenge, which involves eating a single tortilla chip seasoned with some of the world’s hottest peppers, at Doherty Memorial High School on Friday. He died several hours later.

Jonathan Slavinskas, the pastor at St. Bernard’s Church, prayed with the family following their unthinkable loss.

Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media trend known as the “One Chip Challenge.”(Source: Family photos, WCVB via CNN)

“It just pauses you for a moment, makes you question what is going on. How did this happen?” he said. “No one wants the weight of this pain upon their hats, and they have a weight.”

Officials say it’s too early to know if eating the chip contributed to Wolobah’s death, but doctors say when people ingest capsaicin, an ingredient found naturally in the peppers used on the chip, the side effects can be dangerous.

“Sometimes we see people that will have a lot of chest pain, or they’ll experience things like palpitations, as well. So, a whole variety of issues that we’re seeing with this ‘One Chip Challenge,’” said Dr. Lauren Rice, chief of pediatric emergency medicine at Tufts Medical Center.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the official cause of Wolobah’s death.

As they begin processing, Wolobah’s friends, basketball teammates and coaches are honoring his life.

Douglas Hill coached the 14-year-old for St. Bernard’s Church. He says the teenager was quiet and reserved but was finding himself on the court.

“I think basketball provided a very specific environment for him where he could be free,” Hill said. “He did all the things that mattered.”

The team will be holding a charity basketball workout Saturday to benefit Wolobah’s family.

There is a clear warning on the back of the chip’s packaging that indicates it is not intended for children. A warning on the Paqui brand’s website states that people who participate in the challenge should seek medical assistance if they experience difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea.

