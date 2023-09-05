Tropical Depression 13 forms as peak of Atlantic hurricane season nears

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The climatological peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is September 10.

Right on cue, the Atlantic Basin is busy with several tropical waves, including the remnants of Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast on August 30.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center released the first update on Tropical Depression Thirteen in the central Atlantic.

Sea surface temperatures are very warm, and there is little shear so there the depression is forecast to become Tropical Storm Lee.

As it passes north of the US and Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico heading into the weekend, it is forecast to be a Category 4 hurricane.

Whether or not it affects the east coast of the United States directly remains to be seen.

