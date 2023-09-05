Walk, run, scream: Niabi to host Zoopocalypse 5K

Niabi Zoo has announced it will hold its inaugural Zoopocalypse 5K from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi said its inaugural Zoopocalypse 5K will raise funds to bring a grizzly bear to the zoo.

Walkers, runners ... and screamers are encouraged to wear costumes to the family-friendly 5K on Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. The fun run includes races for kids.

The zoo is also seeking “Zoobie Zombie” volunteers staged in the zoo.

For more information, visit niabizoofoundation.com/zoopocalypse.

