Walk, run, scream: Niabi to host Zoopocalypse 5K

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi said its inaugural Zoopocalypse 5K will raise funds to bring a grizzly bear to the zoo.

Walkers, runners ... and screamers are encouraged to wear costumes to the family-friendly 5K on Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. The fun run includes races for kids.

The zoo is also seeking “Zoobie Zombie” volunteers staged in the zoo.

For more information, visit niabizoofoundation.com/zoopocalypse.

