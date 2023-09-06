Bettendorf officials name new fire chief

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf officials Tuesday announced that Troy Said will become the new chief of the Bettendorf Fire Department.

The City Council approved his promotion on Tuesday.

“I am prepared through my years of experience and have solid knowledge and understanding of fire science and rescue,” Said said in a media release. “I am dedicated to working alongside my team and have developed positive relationships through my hands-on leadership approach which has driven a culture of excellence.”

Said is currently the assistant fire chief and fire marshal for the department and is responsible for running the daily operations of the department.

According to the release, he has placed priority on strengthening the talent of the department shifts by assessing staff members’ individual abilities and restructuring crews to ensure each shift has an optimal skill mix and advanced efforts for training and safety.

As assistant chief, Said also has responsibilities as the fire marshal, focusing on safe building construction and overall life safety codes for individuals who live, work, and visit the buildings within the city.

Said is a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School and attended the University of Iowa. He started his career with the department as a volunteer firefighter in 1992 and accepted a full-time professional position in 1994.

He served as a firefighter until he was promoted to lieutenant in 2015 and then became assistant fire chief and fire marshal in 2019.

“During the past few years, I have gained a greater appreciation of the value of collaboration with external organizations such as healthcare partners, private and public organizations, Scott County organizations, and regional fire and police departments,” he said. “The camaraderie with these organizations and others will only strengthen our ability to serve our community and keep our citizens safe.”

Said takes over for Fire Chief Steve Knorrek, who is retiring on Friday after five years as chief and 40 years with the department.

Said will be officially sworn in during City Council’s Regular Meeting on Sept. 19.

“Troy has had a very distinguished career under the tutelage of our last two Fire Chiefs,” City Administrator Decker Ploehn said. “I’m certain he’ll take Bettendorf Fire to the next level as our city grows and prospers.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.