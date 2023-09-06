Bettendorf officials name new fire chief

Said currently serves as assistant chief and fire marshal
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf officials Tuesday announced that Troy Said will become the new chief of the Bettendorf Fire Department.

The City Council approved his promotion on Tuesday.

“I am prepared through my years of experience and have solid knowledge and understanding of fire science and rescue,” Said said in a media release. “I am dedicated to working alongside my team and have developed positive relationships through my hands-on leadership approach which has driven a culture of excellence.”

Said is currently the assistant fire chief and fire marshal for the department and is responsible for running the daily operations of the department.

According to the release, he has placed priority on strengthening the talent of the department shifts by assessing staff members’ individual abilities and restructuring crews to ensure each shift has an optimal skill mix and advanced efforts for training and safety.

As assistant chief, Said also has responsibilities as the fire marshal, focusing on safe building construction and overall life safety codes for individuals who live, work, and visit the buildings within the city.

Said is a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School and attended the University of Iowa. He started his career with the department as a volunteer firefighter in 1992 and accepted a full-time professional position in 1994.

He served as a firefighter until he was promoted to lieutenant in 2015 and then became assistant fire chief and fire marshal in 2019.

“During the past few years, I have gained a greater appreciation of the value of collaboration with external organizations such as healthcare partners, private and public organizations, Scott County organizations, and regional fire and police departments,” he said. “The camaraderie with these organizations and others will only strengthen our ability to serve our community and keep our citizens safe.”

Said takes over for Fire Chief Steve Knorrek, who is retiring on Friday after five years as chief and 40 years with the department.

Said will be officially sworn in during City Council’s Regular Meeting on Sept. 19.

“Troy has had a very distinguished career under the tutelage of our last two Fire Chiefs,” City Administrator Decker Ploehn said. “I’m certain he’ll take Bettendorf Fire to the next level as our city grows and prospers.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a rollover...
Victim identified in fatal rollover in Clinton County
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
83-year-old James Lawyer was reported missing Sunday. He was found early Monday morning.
FOUND: Deputies locate missing Grand Mound man
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

Bettendorf officials Tuesday announced that Troy Said will become the new chief of the...
Bettendorf officials name new fire chief
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 6 includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast: Wednesday, Sept. 6 (a.m.)
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors and...
Louisa County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
East Moline burglary suspect dies in custody