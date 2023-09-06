Breezy and cooler today

A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out today
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More clouds than sun and WNW winds will keep our highs to the mid 70s  area wide this afternoon.  After today we will enter a pleasant, Fall-like, stretch of weather with highs near 80º each afternoon and lows in the 40s and 50s.  Our next system will arrive Sunday into Monday and along with it will be minor rain chances and behind signs are pointing towards cooler than normal temperatures.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 76º. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing.  Low: 60º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Becoming sunny. High: 77º.

